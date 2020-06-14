Clerk to stand trial on altering voter records charges

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — An election official in suburban Detroit will stand trial on charges related to the handling of absentee ballot records.

Sherikia Hawkins was bound over this week to Oakland County Circuit Court, the Michigan Attorney General's office said.

Hawkins is the elected clerk in Southfield, just north of Detroit. She is charged with election law-falsifying records, forgery of a public record, misconduct in office and using a computer to commit a crime.

The attorney general’s office said a computer was used to fraudulently alter or modify a qualified voter file after the Nov. 6, 2018 general election to falsely reflect that previously logged absentee ballots were void due to arriving in envelopes that were not signed by the voter.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said no races were won or lost based on the alleged acts. Benson has barred Hawkins from managing any local election activities while the case is pending.