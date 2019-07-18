Clerk fired after altercation with Hispanic customers

CHICAGO (AP) — A clerk at a suburban Chicago gas station has been fired after a video was posted on social media appears to show him telling Hispanic customers to "go back to their country."

The general counsel for the parent company of Bucky's Mobil gas station in Naperville says the employee who was suspended after the video was posted was fired late Wednesday after company officials reviewed video from the store's surveillance camera.

Stephen Kalhorn of Buchanan Energy says the employee can't be heard on the video so it's unclear if the clerk said what the customers contended he said and what can be heard on the video that they posted. But he says the clerk got into a verbal confrontation with the women, which is not allowed.