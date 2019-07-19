Clarke and McRae both tout experience in treasurer race

In this March 17, 2015 file photograph, Senate Appropriations Chairman Eugene "Buck" Clarke, R-Hollandale, addresses his colleagues. Clarke is now pursuing the GOP nomination for State Treasurer, having served four terms as state senator, with two terms as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and his accounting career experience with readying him for the job. less In this March 17, 2015 file photograph, Senate Appropriations Chairman Eugene "Buck" Clarke, R-Hollandale, addresses his colleagues. Clarke is now pursuing the GOP nomination for State Treasurer, having served ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Clarke and McRae both tout experience in treasurer race 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Eugene "Buck" Clarke and David McRae are vying for the Republican nomination for Mississippi treasurer in the Aug. 6 primary.

McRae is back for his second run, after failing to defeat incumbent Lynn Fitch in 2015's GOP primary.

Clarke is a familiar face, too, having served four terms in the state Senate, including eight years leading the Senate committee that writes state budgets.

Both tout experience, including Clarke's background as an accountant and McRae's management of family investments.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Addie Lee Green in November. She is unopposed for her party nomination.

Fitch has served two terms as treasurer and is now seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.