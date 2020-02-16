Clallam County investigates death of woman found in forest

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials in Clallam County are investigating the death of a woman found in a forest.

A witness on Friday morning called the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office to report an unresponsive woman who was spotted off a U.S. Forest Service road south of Blyn, KIR0-television reported.

The witness was not sure if the woman needed medical attention and called out to her.

Medics and deputies responded and determined that the woman had died.

Deputies did not determine how the the woman died but are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

The woman’s identity has not been confirmed.