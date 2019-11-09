Civil War fort gives visitors close look at Union occupation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The National Park Service is giving visitors an inside look at the life of Union soldiers occupying a captured Confederate fort on the Georgia coast during the Civil War.

Veterans Day weekend events at Fort Pulaski National Monument include reenactors taking on the roles of troops in the 48th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment. The regiment was stationed at Fort Pulaski east of Savannah for a year after it was seized from Confederate troops in 1862. The Union soldiers stayed ready for a counter attack that never came.

Weekend visitors will see how the soldiers performed drills, as well as cannon and weapon firing demonstrations. Exhibits throughout the park include photographs of the 48th New York Volunteers during their time at Fort Pulaski.