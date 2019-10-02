City: New Mexico house stunk up town, costing thousands

EUNICE, N.M. (AP) — A house in southeastern New Mexico severely damaged by a sewer backup while vacant is continuing to leave a stench _ financially.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports officials in Eunice, New Mexico, want to recoup the previous administration’s expenses on the feces-plagued house and are seeking repayment of more than $34,500 from the current homeowner.

Records provided to the News-Sun show sewage from the city’s sewer system backed up sometime around June 2015 into the house. A recent widow who had moved to Roswell owned the uninsured house, so no one had entered it to discover the backup.

Tree roots had plugged the sewer line and had not been removed by city workers before significant damage occurred.

Information from: Hobbs News-Sun, http://www.hobbsnews.com