Church services can resume soon for Latter-day Saints

Onlookers gather to watch as the Angel Moroni statue is lowered to the ground by workers from Jacobsen Construction as they remove it from the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2020. Removal of the Angel Moroni statue with a crane began Monday as part of a four-year project to renovate and restore the temple.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Church services for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could resume as soon as this weekend, more than two months after they were suspended to help halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Meetings can begin again on a limited basis, depending on government rules in specific areas, global leaders of the faith said in a letter Tuesday.

Local leaders will be instructed by church authorities about exactly when services can resume.

Meetings will initially start with shortened Sunday worship services with up to 99 people. Other faith meetings will be shorter as well. Later, a second phase will allow meetings of more than 100 people.

State officials in Utah, the home state of the faith widely known as Mormon Church, allowed church services of all faiths to resume May 6 with social distancing measures in place.

The coronavirus causes flu-like symptoms that many people recover from, but can be fatal, especially for older adults and those with underlying health problems. Eighty people have died of the virus in Utah so far.