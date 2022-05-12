Church of Safe Injection executive director dies at 33

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Kari Morissette, executive director of the Church of Safe Injection, an organization dedicated to harm reduction for drug users, has died. She was 33.

Under her leadership, the organization became certified to operate needle exchange programs in Westbrook, Lewiston, Rumford, Bethel and Dixfield. Morissette recently lobbied for an expansion of the state’s Good Samaritan law that encourages people to report drug overdoses without fear of arrest. The governor signed the bill into law.