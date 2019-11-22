Chronic wasting disease spreads in northwestern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials say chronic wasting disease has spread to Dunn County.

The Department of Natural Resources said Friday that a wild deer killed during the 2019 archery season near Menomonie has tested positive for the disease. The infection is the first detected in Dunn County.

Five wild deer have tested positive for CWD in neighboring Eau Claire County over the last two years.

Wisconsin’s traditional nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday. DNR officials are asking hunters in northwestern Wisconsin to turn in samples from any deer they kill in the region for CWD testing. A list of sampling stations can be found on the DNR’s website at https://dnr.wi.gov/wmcwd/RegStation/Search.