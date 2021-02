NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Christopher Newport University is in the middle of its largest wave of COVID-19 cases this school year, and one official puts the blame on students not following rules instead of the return to in-person classes.

As of Wednesday, 129 students and six employees at Christopher Newport had active cases, The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported. On average, 171 students were in quarantine each day last week, or about 3.5% of the student body.