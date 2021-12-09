Chopin's last piano gets its 19th-century features back MONIKA SCISLOWSKA, Associated Press Dec. 9, 2021 Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 12:41 p.m.
1 of15 Texas-born expert on historic pianos, Paul McNulty, renovates the last piano that Frederic Chopin played and composed on, at the Chopin museum in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The 1848 Pleyel piano was offered to Chopin's family after his 1849 death by Scottish pianist Jane Stirling, and survived two world wars in Warsaw, but had modern strings put in in the mid-20th century, that destroyed the tone. McNulty aims at bringing it back to its original characteristics. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Texas-born expert on historic pianos, Paul McNulty, renovates the last piano that Frederic Chopin played and composed on, at the Chopin museum in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The 1848 Pleyel piano was offered to Chopin's family after his 1849 death by Scottish pianist Jane Stirling, and survived two world wars in Warsaw, but had modern strings put in in the mid-20th century, that destroyed the tone. McNulty aims at bringing it back to its original characteristics. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Texas-born expert on historic pianos, Paul McNulty, renovates the last piano that Frederic Chopin played and composed on, at the Chopin museum in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The 1848 Pleyel piano was offered to Chopin's family after his 1849 death by Scottish pianist Jane Stirling, and survived two world wars in Warsaw, but had modern strings put in in the mid-20th century, that destroyed the tone. McNulty aims at bringing it back to its original characteristics. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Texas-born expert on historic pianos, Paul McNulty, renovates the last piano that Frederic Chopin played and composed on, at the Chopin museum in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The 1848 Pleyel piano was offered to Chopin's family after his 1849 death by Scottish pianist Jane Stirling, and survived two world wars in Warsaw, but had modern strings put in in the mid-20th century, that destroyed the tone. McNulty aims at bringing it back to its original characteristics. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 The serial number 14810 inside the last piano that Frederic Chopin played and composed on, and that after his death in 1849 in Paris came to his family in Warsaw. The 1848 Pleyel piano is seen at the Frederic Chopin Museum in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, where a Texas-born expert Paul McNulty is doing renovation work on it. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 An 1850 Russian customs seal that was put on the last piano that Frederic Chopin played and composed on, that after his death in 1849 in Paris came to his family in Warsaw, which was under Russia's rule then. The 1848 Pleyel piano is seen at the Frederic Chopin Museum in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, where a Texas-born expert Paul McNulty is doing renovation work on it. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Texas-born expert on historic pianos, Paul McNulty, renovates the last piano that Frederic Chopin played and composed on, at the Chopin museum in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The 1848 Pleyel piano was offered to Chopin's family after his 1849 death by Scottish pianist Jane Stirling, and survived two world wars in Warsaw, but had modern strings put in in the mid-20th century, that destroyed the tone. McNulty aims at bringing it back to its original characteristics. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Texas-born expert on historic pianos, Paul McNulty, left, talks to the spokesman of The Frederic Chopin Institute, Aleksander Laskowski during a break in the renovation work on the last piano that Frederic Chopin played and composed on, at the Frederic Chopin Museum in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The 1848 Pleyel piano was offered to Chopin's family after his 1849 death by Scottish pianist Jane Stirling, and survived two world wars in Warsaw, but had modern strings put in in the mid-20th century, that destroyed the tone. McNulty aims at bringing it back to its original characteristics. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 A 1850 Russian customs seal that was put on the last piano that Frederic Chopin played and composed on, that after his death in 1849 in Paris came to his family in Warsaw, which was under Russia's rule then. The 1848 Pleyel piano is seen at the Frederic Chopin Museum in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, where a Texas-born expert Paul McNulty is doing renovation work on it. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Texas-born expert on historic pianos, Paul McNulty, renovates the last piano that Frederic Chopin played and composed on, at the Chopin museum in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The 1848 Pleyel piano was offered to Chopin's family after his 1849 death by Scottish pianist Jane Stirling, and survived two world wars in Warsaw, but had modern strings put in in the mid-20th century, that destroyed the tone. McNulty aims at bringing it back to its original characteristics. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The last piano on which Frederic Chopin played and composed in Paris is being renovated by a U.S. expert who is giving it back its original mid-19th century characteristics.
Paul McNulty is spending days at the Frederic Chopin Museum in Warsaw filling in some cracks in the soundboard and putting in wire strings like the ones used by Paris piano manufacturer Camille Pleyel — Chopin's favorite — in 1848.
Written By
MONIKA SCISLOWSKA