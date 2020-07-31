Southern California officer fatally shoots man with knife

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in the Southern California city of Chino fatally shot a man with a knife a block away from department headquarters, authorities said Friday.

The man called 911 on Thursday afternoon and asked to meet an officer near the police station, according to Chino police. When the officer arrived, the man got out of his vehicle with a knife and approached the officer.

The officer opened fire on the man, who died at the scene, authorities said. The officer was not harmed.

The man's identity was not released publicly pending notification of his family.

Chino police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday and additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was not available.

Chino is in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, in the Los Angeles County city of Lancaster, police shot a man in the hand Thursday afternoon when he twice drove a vehicle toward deputies, authorities said.

The deputies were responding to a domestic violence 911 call made because the 56-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had tried to stab his wife and daughter, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Robert Westphal. He drove away before authorities arrived.

Deputies found a car that matched a description of the man's vehicle and pursued it back to the victims' home, authorities said in a news release. The man refused to get out of the vehicle and then reversed the vehicle toward the deputies and at least one opened fire, officials said.

The man crashed his vehicle into two patrol cars and drove away, prompting a second pursuit. Authorities say the man then tried to run over a deputy who was deploying spike strips on the road, and he was fired at again.

It's not clear if the man was struck in the first or second shooting, Westphal said.

The vehicle stopped moving due to mechanical issues, authorities said. The suspect allegedly fought with deputies and unspecified less-lethal weapons were used to subdue him.