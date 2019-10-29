Chinese underground construction site collapses, killing 8

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese official media say an underground car park that was under construction in southwest China has collapsed, killing eight people and injuring two others.

State broadcaster CCTV said Tuesday that the 10 people were covered by the rubble when the collapse occurred Monday afternoon in Guizhou province's Guiyang city.

Three other workers were able to escape, and another was immediately rescued. Rescuers extricated the 10 trapped workers in the early hours of Tuesday.

Separately, state news agency Xinhua reported that a mine roof in southern Guangxi's Zhuang Autonomous Region collapsed, killing two people and trapping nine others.

The accident occurred Monday evening in a 3.7-kilometer (2.3-mile) -deep shaft at an ore field in Daping Village.