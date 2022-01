BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after an abrupt slowdown in the second half that is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to shore up slumping growth.

In the final three months of 2021, the world’s second-largest economy expanded at a 4% annual pace, government data showed Monday. That is down from the previous quarter's 4.9% and an eye-popping 18.3% in January-March.