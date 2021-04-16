China ramps up vaccination drive with free eggs, other goods HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 12:31 a.m.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China's success at controlling the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a population that has seemed almost reluctant to get vaccinated. So it is accelerating its inoculation campaign by offering incentives — free eggs, store coupons and discounts on groceries and merchandise — to those getting a shot.
After a slow start, China is now giving millions of shots a day. On March 26 alone, it administered 6.1 million shots. A top government doctor, Zhong Nanshan, has announced a June goal of vaccinating 560 million of the country’s 1.4 billion people.