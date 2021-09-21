China keeps virus at bay at high cost ahead of Olympics JOE McDONALD and HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 1:10 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — The Beizhong International Travel Agency in the eastern city of Tianjin has had only one customer since coronavirus outbreaks that began in July prompted Chinese leaders to renew city lockdowns and travel controls.
Most of China is virus-free, but the abrupt, severe response to outbreaks has left would-be tourists jittery about traveling to places they might be barred from leaving. That has hit consumer spending, hindering efforts to keep the economic recovery on track.
JOE McDONALD and HUIZHONG WU