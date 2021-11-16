China hails Xi and Biden talks, after year of growing strain KEN MORITSUGU and AAMER MADHANI , Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 5:50 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday hailed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, saying they had a candid and constructive exchange that sent a strong signal to the world.
The positive description of the meeting came in sharp contrast to heated exchanges between the two nations earlier this year. The talks appeared to mark what both sides hoped would be a turnaround in relations, though major differences remain.
