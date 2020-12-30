China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm COVID vaccine HUIZHONG WU and KEN MORITSUGU, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 10:39 p.m.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health regulators said Thursday that they have given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm.
The inactivated, two-dose vaccine is the first one approved for general use in China. The go-ahead comes as the country carries out a campaign to vaccinate 50 million people before a major holiday for the Lunar New Year in February.
