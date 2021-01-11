China denies coercive birth control measures in Xinjiang Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 3:16 a.m.
1 of4 Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, looks up near a slide showing a photo of Uighur infants during a press conference to refute accusations of genocide in Beijing, China. The Chinese official on Monday denied Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women, following an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Washington claiming that government polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being "baby-making machines." Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, drinks from a cup near a slide refuting claims of genocide during a press conference in Beijing, China. The Chinese official on Monday denied Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women, following an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Washington claiming that government polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being "baby-making machines." Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, looks up near a slide refuting claims of genocide during a press conference held in Beijing, China. The Chinese official on Monday denied Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women, following an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Washington claiming that government polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being "baby-making machines." Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, wears mask near a slide refuting claims of genocide during a press conference in Beijing, China. The Chinese official on Monday denied Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women, following an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Washington claiming that government polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being "baby-making machines." Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official on Monday denied Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women, following an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Washington claiming that government polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being “baby-making machines.”
Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, told reporters Monday that birth control decisions were made of the person’s own free will and that “no organization or individual can interfere.”