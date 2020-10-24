Children's Museum to close `Dinosphere' amid exhibit update

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will close its popular “Dinosphere” for more than a year to freshen it up with new fossil finds and a walk-through aquarium featuring reproductions of ancient sea creatures.

The exhibit will be closed from February 2021 until March 2022 as part of a $27.5 million project, called “Mission Jurassic,” that will include adding 150-million-year-old fossils from a remote dig site in Wyoming.

The revamping of the “Dinosphere,” which debuted in 2004, will also add the trappings of a Jurassic ecosystem and a walk-through aquarium showing Mesozoic sea creatures, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Dinosaurs that lived during the Cretaceous, which stretched from about 146 million to 66 million years ago, will also be added to the exhibit’s current lineup of creatures. The earlier Jurassic Period lasted from around 200 million until 145 million years ago.

Many of the new fossil attractions are coming from a long-running dig in Wyoming's Big Horn Basin that has yielded tons of fossils, tracks and clues to prehistoric plant life.

During the construction, the museum will reposition some favorites now in the “Dinosphere,” including a cast of “Sue" — a fossil Tyrannosaurus rex — elsewhere for visitors to see.