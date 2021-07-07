Children bring patriotic parade to life in Darien Jarret Liotta July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 9:29 a.m.
Twins sisters Nora, left, and Maeve Casey, age 4, were in the holiday spirit at the Pull-N-Pull Parade at Darien High School on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Parker Farris, 2, left, practices parading with Peyton Mathis, 2, at the Pull-N-Pull Parade at Darien High School on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of18
Lead organizer Sharad Samy, at center, and members of Post 6933, welcome everyone to the Pull-N-Pull Parade at Darien High School on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Dylan Zaccaria, 4, and her brother Jack, 2, were excited to take part in the Pull-N-Pull Parade at Darien High School on Sunday.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of18
Isabelle Wolf, 7, had a special vehicle she drove for the Pull-N-Pull Parade at Darien High School on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Joe Warren, a.k.a. Uncle Sam, brought some smiles to kids at the Pull-N-Pull Parade at Darien High School on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of18
Marcy Minnick of Darien brought some bubble fun to kids at the Pull-N-Pull Parade at Darien High School on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and her granddaughter, Carlee Rochleau, 3, take part in the Pull-N-Pull Parade at Darien High School on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 12 of18
Ken Becker and his son Matt, 3, roll along at the Pull-N-Pull Parade at Darien High School on Sunday.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Phoebe Lilliquist, 3, gets ready to roll in the Pull-N-Pull Parade at Darien High School on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 15 of18
Shane Stever, 7, of Darien practices parading for the Pull-N-Pull Parade at Darien High School on Sunday.
Jarret Liotta / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Timmy Michalowski, 19 months, in his first automobile at the Pull-N-Pull Parade at Darien High School on Sunday, July 4.
Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
DARIEN — A happy holiday tradition sidelined by the pandemic last year returned with a bang on the Fourth of July.
The popular Push-N-Pull family parade, which is hosted by Darien VFW Post 6933, returned with a new route — starting at Darien High School Sunday morning, rolling up Noroton Avenue, and ending at the VFW post itself for food, games and community.