Children among 50 held 100 days after Nigeria train attack

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least five children are among the 50 people still held by gunmen who attacked a passenger train near Nigeria’s capital, their families said Wednesday as they held a protest demanding more action from authorities to rescue the hostages.
As the families protested the 100 days their relatives have been held captive after the attack in the northwest Kaduna state, the Nigeria police dismissed allegations that "not enough" is being done to rescue the victims who are among the thousands either abducted or killed in the last year as the West African nation faces continued armed violence.