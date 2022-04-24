Child's body found after tour boat sank in Japan's far north MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press April 24, 2022 Updated: April 24, 2022 10:16 p.m.
1 of21 Crew members of fishing boats prepare to leave for a search operation for the missing, at a port in Shari, in northern Japan of Hokkaido Monday, April 25, 2022. Rescuers found a child of unknown condition in the early hours of Monday, as the search continued for a third day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters, triggering questions why it was allowed to sail. (Koki Sengoku/Kyodo News via AP) Koki Sengoku/AP Show More Show Less
19 of21 This photo released by the 1st Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, shows an orange-colored, square-shaped lifesaving float with the name of a missing tour boat on it near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Japan of Hokkaido Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Japanese Coast Guard said Sunday that rescue helicopters found nine of the 26 people from a tour boat missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan since the day before, but their conditions are unknown. (The 1st Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters via AP) tsushin-movie/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Rescuers searching since a tour boat carrying 26 people apparently sank off far northeastern Japan have found the body of an 11th victim — a child — as questions intensify about why the vessel sailed in rough weather at a known hazardous location.
The child was found late Sunday and later confirmed dead, the Coast Guard said Monday. The bodies of 10 victims — seven men and three women — were found earlier Sunday.
MARI YAMAGUCHI