Child on ventilator due to syndrome related to coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A 10-year-old Kentucky child suffering from a new syndrome related to the coronavirus has been put on a ventilator, state officials said Monday.

Gov. Andy Beshear paused his daily briefing for a moment of silence for the youngster. Officials believe it's the only case of a Kentucky child suffering from the syndrome, the governor said.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said a small number of children can get a syndrome in which their immune system becomes overactive, causing an inflammatory response. The illness can manifest itself as a respiratory or gastrointestinal problem, he said.

“There’s not much you can do to prevent this except to take all the steps we’ve told you about, which is stay healthy at home, minimize social contact, have increased social distancing, wear a mask ... when you’re out in areas where you may be exposed to other people,” Stack said.

Parents should take comfort that children generally do “extraordinarily well” with the coronavirus, he said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, even death.

