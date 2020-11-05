Chief: Officers fatally shoot man who pointed rifle at them

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police fatally shot a man who hit a detective's car with the butt of a rifle before pointing it at them in Jacksonville late Wednesday night, officials said.

Detectives G.A. Taylor and M.L. Mullis were in a car waiting for other officers to join them in investigating a gang when a man walked up to the passenger side carrying a rifle, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief T.K. Waters said in a news conference early Thursday.

The man then hit the car with the rifle

“He pointed it at our officers,” Waters said. “The officers exited and fired several shots and struck that subject. At that point he went down.”

Detectives rendered first-aid until paramedics took him to a hospital. He later died of his wounds.

Waters said investigators don't know why the man approached the vehicle.

The state attorney's office is investigating.

It was the first officer-involved shooting for both men, Waters said. He did not say whether the officers were using body cameras.

The name of the man has not been released.