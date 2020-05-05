Chief: Man shot and killed in Town of Madison targeted

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities believe a man who was shot and killed in the Town of Madison was targeted, the police chief said.

Police Chief Scott Gregory said Tuesday the suspect in Monday’s killing is still at large. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the victim as 48-year-old Antonio Shaw of Madison. Shaw died at the scene.

Authorities were called just before 10 p.m. Monday about a report of gunshots being fired and someone lying next to a vehicle.

The police chief is not releasing details of the crime scene, the type of weapon used or how many shots were fired, and is not commenting on a possible motive.