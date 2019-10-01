Chicago to spend $2.7 million for 2020 census

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will spend $2.7 million to sure more residents are included in the 2020 U.S. Census — an effort the mayor says is driven in large part to combat the fear created by the Trump administration's immigration raids.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced what she says is the largest amount of funding Chicago has ever committed to the census. Lightfoot says despite a U.S. Supreme Court's decision to block the Trump administration's push to add a citizenship question to the census form, there remains concern among immigrants and refugees that it is not safe to come forward to be counted.

She also says an accurate census is important because for every person not counted the city stands to lose $1,400 per person per year.