Chicago grants Emmett Till's South Side home landmark status Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 1:16 p.m.
The former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St. Lawrence Avenue is in the West Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago home of Emmett Till, the Black teenager whose 1955 lynching galvanized the civil rights movement when his mother insisted his mutilated body be displayed in an open casket, has been granted landmark status.
The City Council on Wednesday issued an ordinance that protects the South Side home from demolition.