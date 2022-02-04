Chicago activists want federal charges for Jason Van Dyke

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago organizers vowed Friday to continue protests calling for federal charges against Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer released from a state prison Thursday after serving less than half of his nearly seven-year sentence for killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald.
The group speaking at a church on the city's South Side included eight people arrested Thursday inside the federal courthouse in downtown Chicago for violating the chief judge's order for demonstrations. Their arrests followed a larger protest outside the building.