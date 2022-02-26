Cheyenne schools to add bus driver training after DUI arrest

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Following the recent arrest of a bus driver for allegedly driving students while drunk, Laramie County School District 1 drivers will be required to go through increased training, a district spokesperson said Tuesday.
David Richard Williams, 60, was arrested Feb. 16 by Wyoming Highway Patrol on misdemeanor charges of DUI and having an open container in a moving vehicle. He was booked into the Goshen County jail at 7:05 p.m. Feb. 16 and had been released sometime before afternoon, according to the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office’s website.