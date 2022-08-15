Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures BECKY BOHRER, Associated Press Aug. 15, 2022 Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 12:18 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, center, is shown at the grand opening of her reelection campaign office in Juneau, Alaska, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Murkowski said she expects to be among the candidates who will advance from the Aug. 16, 2022, U.S. Senate primary in Alaska. Under a system approved by voters and being used in Alaska for the first time this year, the top four vote-getters in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the November general election, in which ranked voting will be used. Becky Bohrer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, speaks with supporters at the grand opening of her reelection campaign office in Juneau, Alaska, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Murkowski said she expects to be among the candidates who will advance from the Aug. 16, 2022, U.S. Senate primary in Alaska. Under a system approved by voters and being used in Alaska for the first time this year, the top four vote-getters in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the November general election, in which ranked voting will be used. Becky Bohrer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022. Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Cheney hail from their states’ most prominent Republican families and have been among the GOP’s sharpest critics of former President Donald Trump. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — They hail from their states' most prominent Republican families. They have been among the GOP's sharpest critics of former President Donald Trump. And after the Jan. 6 insurrection, they supported his impeachment.
But for all their similarities, the political fortunes of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming are poised to diverge on Tuesday when they're each on the ballot in closely watched primary elections.