Chehardy to temporarily fill Guidry's Supreme Court seat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana appeals court judge will temporarily serve on the state Supreme Court in the place of a justice who was recently named to the federal bench.

The high court announced Friday that Susan Chehardy of the state 5th Circuit Court of Appeal will fill the seat of Greg Guidry.

Guidry was nominated to a federal judgeship in the New Orleans-based Eastern District of Louisiana by President Donald Trump. He was confirmed by the Senate and assumed his new post in June.

Chehardy became the first woman elected to the 5th Circuit in 1998.

An election in Supreme Court District 1 to select Guidry's replacement is set for Oct. 12.

The district covers the parishes of St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena, along with parts of Jefferson and Orleans.