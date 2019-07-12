Hearing scheduled in Mario Batali indecent assault case

FILE - In this May 24, 2019 file photo, chef Mario Batali departs after pleading not guilty, at municipal court in Boston, to an allegation that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. Batali waived his right to appear at a hearing on Friday, July 23 in Boston, and a hearing on defense motions was scheduled at a later date. less FILE - In this May 24, 2019 file photo, chef Mario Batali departs after pleading not guilty, at municipal court in Boston, to an allegation that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in ... more Photo: Josh Reynolds, AP Photo: Josh Reynolds, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hearing scheduled in Mario Batali indecent assault case 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — A hearing has been scheduled for next month in the indecent assault and battery case against celebrity chef Mario Batali.

Batali did not appear at a brief pre-trial hearing in a Boston courtroom on Friday. He had waived his right to appear.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk District Attorney says the next hearing will be Aug. 30 when a defense motion will be heard. Batali again will not be required to attend.

Batali pleaded not guilty May 24 to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. His career crumbled in the wake of that and other accusations of sexual misconduct.

The accuser says Batali noticed her taking a photo of him at the restaurant and invited her to take a selfie with him. She says Batali then groped and kissed her repeatedly without her consent.