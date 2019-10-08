Check stolen, forged and cashed from Darien Board of Ed office

On July 22, a Board of Education member alerted Darien police that one of their checks had been washed and deposited fraudulently.

The complainant said they received a fraud email from the Board of Ed’s banking institution, informing them that one of their checks had been cashed in the amount of $1,807.95 in Montville, Conn. The cashed check was written out to Dara Latrice Morrison, 39, with an address of 440 Dixwell Ave. in New Haven.

Officers said they made contact with the bank in Montville who informed them that the person who cashed the check had left their identification behind, in the name of Dara Morrison. A criminal records check revealed prior forgery arrests for Dara Morrison. An arrest warrant for Morrison was applied for, and granted. On Oct. 5, at 9 a.m., Darien police were advised that the Stratford Police had Morrison in custody based on the warrant.

Officers responded to Stratford and took Morrison into custody. She was transported to headquarters where she was processed for the first degree forgery and second degree larceny. Morrison posted a $20,000 bond and is due in court on October 23rd