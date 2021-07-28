Charities providing housing assistance to collapse survivors

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Sharon Schechter escaped the South Florida condominium tower collapse with just the nightclothes she was wearing, so she cried shortly after when the Global Empowerment Mission gave her an electric toothbrush, a phone charger and a $500 gift card to buy essentials.
Now GEM, other charities and businesses announced Wednesday that they will be paying the first and last months rent and security deposit at new apartments for Schechter and about 30 other individuals and families displaced by the June 24 tragedy in Surfside that killed 98.