Charges in New Mexico GOP building vandalism dropped

Spray painted words "still traitors" are shown on the front of the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday Feb. 10, 2020. The party says video footage shows a man early Saturday tagging the building.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Vandalism charges against a former Democratic aide accused of tagging the building of the Republican Party of New Mexico were dropped last week, according to court records.

Records show the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office dismissed charges against Cameron Chase McCall over a lack of evidence.

He was charged in February with criminal damage to property after authorities compared video footage of the vandalism with a photo of him on his Facebook page.

The footage showed the man on Saturday morning spray-paint “still traitors” on the building. A criminal complaint said investigators compared the video footage with McCall’s Facebook page after the Republican Party received an anonymous tip.

But there were discrepancies involving the vehicle used and McCall had a credible alibi, prosecutors said.

“This arrest was not justified at any time,” said Alexandra Jones, McCall’s attorney. “The arresting officer, relying on a supposed tip from an anonymous person, decided photos of Mr. McCall on Facebook looked like the guy in the fuzzy security camera. That’s the extent of the investigation leading to a physical apprehension and removal from his home.”

Republican Pary of New Mexico spokesman Mike Curtis declined to comment.

McCall was a congressional intern for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham when she was a U.S. congresswoman.