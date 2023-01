PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man arrested during an abortion protest in Rhode Island last summer, according to court records and the man's lawyer.

Nicholas Morrell, 31, of Warwick, was arrested during a protest at the State House on June 25 held in response to the decision released the same day by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which had provided a constitutional right to abortion since 1973 .