Century-old canal project sparks opposition in South Sudan DENG MACHOL, Associated Press May 19, 2022 Updated: May 19, 2022 2:13 a.m.
Thatched huts surrounded by floodwaters are seen from the air in Old Fangak county in Jonglei state, South Sudan on Nov. 27, 2020. A petition to stop the revival of the 118-year-old Jonglei Canal project in South Sudan, started by one of the country's top academics, is gaining traction in the country, with the waterway touted as a catastrophic environmental and social disaster for the country's Sudd wetlands.
Residents park their dugout canoes next to a mud dyke they built to try and prevent flooding, in New Fangak town in Jonglei state, South Sudan on Dec. 25, 2021. A petition to stop the revival of the 118-year-old Jonglei Canal project in South Sudan, started by one of the country's top academics, is gaining traction in the country, with the waterway touted as a catastrophic environmental and social disaster for the country's Sudd wetlands.
A father and his sons transport cows from a flooded area to drier ground using a dugout canoe, in Old Fangak county, Jonglei state, South Sudan on Nov. 25, 2020. A petition to stop the revival of the 118-year-old Jonglei Canal project in South Sudan, started by one of the country's top academics, is gaining traction in the country, with the waterway touted as a catastrophic environmental and social disaster for the country's Sudd wetlands.
A woman carries a bucket on her head as she wades through floodwaters in the village of Wang Chot, Old Fangak county, Jonglei state, South Sudan on Nov. 26, 2020. A petition to stop the revival of the 118-year-old Jonglei Canal project in South Sudan, started by one of the country's top academics, is gaining traction in the country, with the waterway touted as a catastrophic environmental and social disaster for the country's Sudd wetlands.
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A petition to stop the revival of the 118-year-old Jonglei Canal project in South Sudan, started by one of the country’s top academics, is gaining traction in the country, with the waterway touted as a catastrophic environmental and social disaster for the country’s Sudd wetlands.
It follows a series of calls within South Sudan’s government to restart the project in order to prevent flooding and improve the region’s infrastructure. The country's vice president has already announced plans to conduct a feasibility study in the hopes of getting the defunct canal operational.