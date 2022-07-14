Central Valley air advisers resign over pollution program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three members of an advisory group tasked with helping a Central Valley air district reform a flawed pollution credit program resigned Thursday, saying not enough was being done to right past harms to public health.
“We can no longer be party to a sham process that gives the appearance of addressing systemic problems while sidestepping accountability, sweeping historical failures under the rug, and focusing only on how to generate more credits within a broken system," they wrote in a resignation letter to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.