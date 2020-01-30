Central Maine Power punished with nearly $10 million penalty

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Thursday imposed what amounts to a penalty of nearly $10 million on Central Maine Power for billing problems and poor customer service. “Maine people deserve much better,” the chairman declared.

The panel agreed with a staff conclusion that there were no systemic problems with CMP meters that led to consumer complaints of high electric bills in late 2017 and early 2018. But customer service problems were compounded by the rollout of its billing system that caused tens of thousands of billing errors, the PUC said.

The penalty imposed on CMP shareholders — an earnings reduction of $9.9 million — was the largest ever approved by the Public Utilities Commission, said Chairman Phil Bartlett. It was double what the PUC staff recommended, and will be lifted only when CMP meets benchmarks for 18 consecutive months.

The Public Utilities Commission granted an 8% rate increase for CMP in a separate decision. That increase was smaller than what the company requested, and will amount to an increase of about 2% on average electricity bills, Bartlett said.

CMP had not requested a revenue increase in six years, and the increase is below the rate of inflation, Bartlett said from the PUC's Hallowell offices.

But the size of the increase that was awarded at a time of customer service problems raised concern from a state lawmaker.

“I applaud aspects of this decision. But if this were a free market, CMP would have gone bankrupt long ago. Instead, they are kept afloat and given an 8% rate increase," said Rep. Seth Berry, a Democrat from Bowdoinham.

The Public Utilities Commission staff concluded high electric bills in late 2017 and early 2018 were “due to a record-breaking cold snap” and “a double-digit increase” in the standard-offer electricity-supply price.

A previous independent audit by the Liberty Group faulted CMP leadership for errors introduced by a new billing system but found those errors to be "minimal" and concluded that the meters themselves were accurate.