Census surprise: Rhode Island keeps both US House seats PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 4:28 p.m.
FILE — Pedestrians walk past the Rhode Island Statehouse, in this Sunday, March 1, 2020 file photo, in Providence, R.I.
Rhode Island is enjoying a census surprise: The state clung to enough of its population to retain both of its two seats in Congress.
That’s according to the latest census count released Monday. Many had expected the Ocean State to lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which would have set up a political showdown between Democratic Reps. David Cicilline and James Langevin.