Census: North Dakota's oil counties, cities see big growth

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's McKenzie County was the fastest-growing county in the nation as the oil industry fueled a population that more than doubled over the last decade, according to detailed population data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The data showed that most of North Dakota's growth, which was the fourth-highest in the nation, occurred in the western part of the state and in the cities. State lawmakers will meet later this month to analyze the data to draw boundaries of new legislative districts. Population is power in the Legislature because each legislative district must represent roughly the same number of people.