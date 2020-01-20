Census Bureau makes 'urgent' push for more Minnesota workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Census Bureau is searching for thousands of part-time workers in Minnesota to knock on doors this spring.

Statewide, the Census Bureau is 60 percent of the way toward its goal of nearly 39,000 applicants, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Monday. Roughly 8,000 more temporary workers will be hired to help count everyone living in the state.

Recruiting is “the most urgent issue right now,” said Jolie Wood, who is leading Ramsey County’s efforts to promote the 2020 census.

Ramsey County is at 69 percent of its application target, behind Hennepin County but ahead of Anoka, Dakota and Washington counties. Some of Minnesota's greatest needs are around St. Cloud and Duluth.

Faced with the need to compete for workers in a time of low unemployment, hourly pay for census takers has increased to $27.50 in Hennepin County and $22 across other Twin Cities area counties. Positions in some Greater Minnesota counties start at $16 per hour.

Most Minnesotans will get their first invitations by mail in mid-March to answer census questions. Those who ignore the will get two mail reminders, then a paper questionnaire, then a final mailed reminder. Those who don’t respond will be visited by census workers in spring.