The East Hartford-based Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering has announced the recent election of two honorary members.

They are Andrew Bramante, a science research teacher and director of the Science Research Program in the Greenwich Public Schools, and Bernard J. Zahren, founder and executive chairman of the Clean Feet Investors and owner and founder of Zahren Financial Co.

Bramante and Zahren will be recognized at the academy’s 48th annual meeting to be held May 24 at the Woodwinds in Branford.

The academy’s Governing Council voted to name Bramante and Zahren in recognition of their outstanding service to the academy through participation and/or activities in support its mission to provide expert guidance on science and technology to the people and to the state of Connecticut, and to promote the application of science and technology to human welfare and economic well-being.

Bramante is honored in recognition of his commitment to the education of students through his teaching and as director of Greenwich High School’s Independent Science Research program since 2006. His students consistently win some of the highest state, national and international prizes awarded for science-related research at the high school level, including two Google Science Fair Finalists, one Google Science Fair winner, and 37 Regeneron/Intel STS finalists/Scholars. And, this year, Bramante extended his teaching to include middle school students in Greenwich who are interested in science research.

Zahren is honored in recognition for his commitment to business-focused sustainability initiatives critical to reducing emissions that contribute to climate change. His entrepreneurial and management leadership capabilities have been instrumental in the effort.

Zahren is owner and founder of Zahren Financial Co., with ZFI as the manager of Clean Feet Investors. CFI is a private investment fund with a nationwide portfolio focused on solar photovoltaic, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates aggregation and finance, energy efficient hydroponic greenhouses, battery storage, water heater controls and solar thermal and energy projects.

CFI, co-founded by Bernard and Sun Edison founder Jigar Shah, is a Connecticut-based private investment fund that seeks socially responsible investments in small- to medium-sized renewable energy and energy conserving projects.

The Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering was chartered by the General Assembly in 1976 to provide expert guidance on science and technology to the people and to the state of Connecticut, and to promote the application of science and technology to human welfare and economic well being. For more information about the Academy, visit www.ctcase.org.

Local students wrap up first semester at Eastern Connecticut

Nearly 1,000 new students concluded their first semester at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic this fall. They included 734 first-time and 246 transfer students who are enrolled in undergraduate and graduate level programs.

Local students among them are Paul Migliaccio of Greenwich, a first-year student majoring in English and elementary education; and Ryan Djurkovic of Riverside, a first-year student majoring in communication.

The most popular majors for the new students include business administration, psychology, health sciences, English, criminology and computer science. Students come from nearly all of Connecticut's 169 towns and from 22 other states. Outside of Connecticut, the biggest feeder states for the new cohort include Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York.

These students join a student body of more than 4,000 enrolled for the 2022-23 academic year. In total, 31 states and eight foreign countries are represented among them. About 28 percent are the first in their families to attend college.

Colgate honors local students for academic excellence

Students at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., were honored for academic excellence for the spring 2022 semester.

The students who received a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earned the Dean's Award with Distinction.

The honored local students are Lillian Saleeby of Cos Cob, a graduate of Greenwich High; Ada Shaffer of Greenwich, a graduate of Greenwich Academy; Nicholas Veronis of Greenwich, a graduate of Greenwich High; Sara Wilson of Cos Cob, a graduate of Greenwich High; Sean Amill of Greenwich, a graduate of Brunswick School; Caroline Sweeney of Greenwich, a graduate of Greenwich High; Max Mindich of Greenwich, a graduate of Rye Country Day School; Segundo Rienhardt of Cos Cob, a graduate of Greenwich High; and Louisa Thompson of Greenwich, a graduate of Hackley School.

Students who earned a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher and also completed at least three courses for a conventional letter grade were honored with the Dean's Award.

The honored local students are Zoe Reals of Greenwich, a graduate of Greenwich Academy; Matthew Sisca of Riverside, a graduate of Greenwich High; Abigail Knight of Old Greenwich, a graduate of Sacred Heart Greenwich; Marcus Ng of Greenwich, a graduate of Greens Farms Academy; and Rena Landberg of Greenwich, a graduate of Greenwich High.

Greenwich Hospital recognized for excellence

Greenwich Hospital has been recognized by Press Ganey as a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner and a 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award winner to join an elite group of hospitals nationwide.

As a Guardian of Excellence Award recipient, Greenwich Hospital is in the top 5 percent of health-care providers delivering an exceptional patient experience in inpatient, outpatient oncology and outpatient rehabilitation services. The award is given annually based on one year of data.

The hospital also received the Pinnacle Award of Excellence as one of the nation’s top-performing organizations for exhibiting the highest levels of standards in patient experience for three consecutive years in inpatient, ambulatory surgery and outpatient services.

“We are extremely grateful to all of our doctors, nurses, employees and volunteers for their unwavering commitment to our mission of serving the community,” Greenwich Hospital President Diane Kelly said. “Together we are raising the bar on performance to ensure patients and their families receive the highest quality of care.”

Press Ganey is the nation’s leading health-care performance improvement company. The awards are part of its annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country.

