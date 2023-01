Lily Rae Morrissey entered the world at 12:25 a.m. on Jan. 1, becoming the first baby to be born at Greenwich Hospital in 2023.

This is the first child for Bridget McGowan and David Morrissey of Rye, N.Y. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

Greenwich Hospital delivered more than 3,000 babies in 2022 and has become a destination for its maternity services.

Greenwich Hospital, a member of Yale New Haven Health, serves lower Fairfield County as well as Westchester County, N.Y.

Hospital LCSW named CT Social Worker of the Year

Roni Lang, a licensed clinical social worker at Greenwich Hospital, was named the 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter.

She was honored for her dedication to elder-care services for patients and caregivers.

A clinical social worker for 50 years and a Stamford resident, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their families for nearly two decades at Greenwich Hospital. She was recently appointed to the City of Stamford Mayor’s Advisory Council on Aging.

“I genuinely enjoy improving the lives of those I treat,” said Lang, adding that she was honored to receive the award.

“Even at age 90, people can change for the better, appreciate the lives they have lived and develop a zest for living. There is nothing contradictory about embracing the aging process with grace, humor and knowledge,” she said.

“Roni is a gifted and compassionate clinician, a consummate professional. She has the ability to be fully present with her patients, regardless of the weight and depth of the problem,” said Joshua Hrabosky, program director of Outpatient Behavioral Health at Greenwich Hospital.

Although Lang began her career working with children and adolescents, she shifted to assisting older adults, earning post-graduate certificates in geriatric mental health and gerontology.

She recently completed a program on advanced concepts in an aging society sponsored by the University of Southern California's School of Gerontology and the American Society on Aging.

Lang has been an adjunct instructor at the University of Connecticut in Stamford for 20 years, teaching undergraduate classes on aging. She also serves on the board of several organizations that provide support to older adults. Lang received the award during a virtual ceremony in November.

Riverside School rallies to support Haitian children

Riverside School in Greenwich held its annual school-wide community service event “Holidays for Haiti” in November.

Riverside students, parents and faculty came together to spread holiday cheer to a community in Haiti by providing gifts and personalized cards to students at Danita’s Children in Haiti.

The nonprofit educates and empowers vulnerable children and families in Haiti by providing food, shelter, education, medical services and discipleship.

For the past four years, the Riverside School community has been supporting "Holidays for Haiti" with virtual participation during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the Riverside community enthusiastically embraced the return to an in-person event.

Donke Andre was at the event to speak about Haiti, his village and school and how much this event means to his community.

“'Holidays for Haiti' has been such an amazing blessing for the children in Haiti. It’s hard to describe the joy on their faces when they receive their gifts. This is something they have never experienced before Riverside School chose to be so generous,” said Andre.

“It is no exaggeration to say that it is one of their favorite days of the year. Without the generosity of Riverside School, most of these children would not receive a gift during the holidays," he said.

"And yes, while they do love the gift, what’s even greater is it just tells them that somebody is thinking about them and cares for them, especially in the midst of such difficult times," said Andre, offering thanks from the Danita's Children organization.

Danita’s School educates more than 300 students in kindergarten through Grade 13 in Ounaminthe, Haiti. About 70 of the students are orphans who live on campus, with another 250 children living in neighboring villages.

The school was chosen as a beneficiary because a few families from the Riverside area volunteer at the orphanage and witnessed the need that was there, supporters said.

“It is important for our students to understand that many children around the world lack access to basic necessities that we assume are always available,” said Christopher Weiss, principal at Riverside School.

“It is our hope that the students learn to share their resources with those who are less fortunate and foster a sense of gratitude that motivates them to continue to give back all year around," he said.

The Riverside students each selected a Haitian child to support, decorated a card and included a photo of themselves to send back to their selected child.

Through the event at Riverside, each child at Danita’s School received a toy or sports item over the holidays as well as a number of necessities, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, socks and clothes.

For more information on Riverside’s community service project initiative or to learn more about supporting Danita’s Children, contact Angela Kilcullen at akilcullen@gmail.com.