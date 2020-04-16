Celebrating the front line — Darien to honor first responders, medical staff on the next five Saturdays

Darien's First Congregational Church — the town of Darien is holding a celebration of first responders and medical staff on the next five Saturday nights at 7 p.m., including church bells, clapping and banging pots and pans.

After the success of the intial event, the Town of Darien is asking the community to participate in a group effort Saturday to honor health care professionals and first responders for the next five Saturdays.

A press release from First Selectman Jayme Stevenson invited the town to participate from April 18 through May 16.

On Saturdays from 7 to 7:05 p.m., the town churches will ring their bells and first responders will be out on the streets honking and blowing horns.

Residents are invited to “stand on your front lawn or your front steps and ring cowbells, shake holiday bells, bang pots and pans or simply clap hands. Wave to your friends and neighbors” according to a news release from First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

New York City residents are holding a nightly 7 p.m. clapping session for its medical workers. Begun on March 27, residents and others share videos with the hashtag, #ClapBecauseWeCare.

Darien residents are welcome to share their videos at editor@darientimes.com.

“Let’s all show your town spirit, share our thanks, and enjoy some smiles and waves, at a distance, as we all come together for a few moments to celebrate the heroes among us, and spread good cheer,” the news release said.