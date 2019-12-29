Cattle rancher, Army vet chosen for Colorado House seat

DENVER (AP) — A Republican Party vacancy committee has selected a Washington County cattle rancher to replace the late state Rep. Kimmi Lewis.

The Denver Post reports that Richard Holtorf will represent House District 64 encompassing nine rural counties in southeast and eastern Colorado.

Holtorf, a U.S. Army veteran, was chosen in a Saturday vote in Elbert County.

Lewis was elected to the House in 2016. She died Dec. 6 at age 62 after a long battle with breast cancer.