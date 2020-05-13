Cass County records daily high number of 69 COVID-19 cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s most populous county has recorded a daily high number of positive tests for the coronavirus, state health officials said Wednesday.

Testing from Tuesday showed 69 cases in of COVID-19 in Cass County, which includes Fargo. The county reported two deaths, both women in their 90s with with underlying health conditions.

Cass County reported 60 positive cases in the two previous days combined.

There were a total of 76 cases reported statewide from Tuesday, the highest number since a mass testing event last month for LM Wind Power employees and others in Grand Forks. It increased the total number of positive tests in North Dakota to 1,647.

The state tested about 1,100 people on Tuesday, for a daily positive test rate of about 7%. That compares to 6.5% from Monday, when more than 2,100 people were tested.

There have been 40 deaths in North Dakota; 37 people are currently hospitalized. A total of 969 people have recovered, including 92 in the last day.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.