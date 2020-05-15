Carry in/out: Darien issues reopening rules for trails and beaches

As Connecticut begins to slowly re-opene due to COVID-19, Darien’s Parks & Recreation Commission has issued new rules that must be followed while Darien residents want to get out of their homes.

They ask if residents, their family members, or anyone who have been in close contact with that are sick, stay home.

Darien parks will function with one-way trails only and no dogs can be off-leash until further notice in all parks. Gatherings are limited by the Governor’s Order and physical distancing of a minimum of six feet must be maintained and if social distancing can’t be maintained, face coverings must be worn. Parks are only open from dawn to dusk.

Darien beaches have limited access —to valid Darien 2020 beach stickers only. No dogs or grills are allowed and visitors must carry in and carry out trash. No lifeguards will be on duty and playgrounds are closed until further notice.

Gatherings are limited by the Governor’s Order and physical distancing of a minimum of six feet must be maintained and if social distancing can’t be maintained, face coverings must be worn. Beach gates open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Portable toilets will be cleaned daily by the portable toilet company. Hand sanitizer is available and visitors must clean hands upon exiting.

More info: http://www.darienct.gov/parkrec