Cardinal Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81

ROME (AP) — Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who spent 404 days in solitary confinement in his native Australia on child sex abuse charges before his convictions were overturned, died Tuesday in Rome. He was 81.
He was a divisive figure. He lived to see Vatican rivals charged with financial crimes after seeking to reform the church's finances. In Australia, he was a lightning rod for disagreements over whether the church had been properly held to account for historic child sex abuse.